Apple Gives Developers First iOS 10.3.2 Beta

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet
| News

That didn’t take long: Apple has already released iOS 10.3.2 and watchOS 3.2.2 developer betas. The developer-only updates rolled out only a day after iOS 10.3 and watchOS 3.2 were released to the public.

iOS 10 beta

Developers get iOS 10.3.2 beta 1

Don’t look for new features because this update is about bug and security fixes. According to Apple, the update fixes SiriKit issues, improves WebKit, scales back SHA-1 certificate support for TLS, and more

Apple’s pubic iOS beta typically follows the developer version by a couple days. watchOS betas, however, are available only to developers. iPhone and iPad users who want to check out the public betas can sign up at Apple’s website.

