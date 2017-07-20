Install iOS 10.3.3 Now to Fix the BroadPwn Security Vulnerability

If you haven’t installed the iOS 10.3.3 update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch yet, hop to it. The update has several security fixes, including one for BroadPwn—the security flaw that could let an attacker hack into your device through a vulnerability in the Broadcom Wi-Fi chipset.

BroadPwn is a particularly insidious security flaw in the Broadcom Wi-Fi chipset that lets attackers bypass operating system-level security measures. It can be triggered remotely and without any user interaction, which means someone could lurk in coffee shops and hack into most any smartphone or tablet.

The security flaw impacts a long list of Android-based devices, along with the iPhone 5 and newer, fourth generation iPad and newer, and the sixth generation iPod touch, according to Kapersky Labs.

Patching the vulnerability is as simple as installing the free iOS 10.3.3 update. You can find it by launching the Settings app on your iOS device and tapping General > Software Update.