iOS 11.2 Beta 3 Brings Control Center Popup for Bluetooth Toggle

In the latest beta of iOS 11.2, Apple is introducing an informational popup when you use the Bluetooth toggle or Wi-Fi toggle. This is because Apple changed the functionality of these toggles in iOS 11. The buttons are no longer on/off switches for these connections. They only temporarily disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Control Center Popup

As you can see in the image, when you use the Bluetooth toggle or Wi-Fi toggle, you’ll see a window that explains what will happen. The dialog for Wi-Fi is: “The current Wi-Fi network and others nearby will be disconnected until tomorrow. Wi-Fi will continue to be available for AirDrop, Personal Hotspot, and location accuracy.”

For the Bluetooth toggle, the dialog says: “Currently disconnected accessories will be disconnected and other accessories will not connect. Bluetooth will continue to be available for Apple Watch, Apple Pencil, Personal Hotspot, and Handoff.”

Circumstantial Changes

However, there are certain situations where Wi-Fi and Bluetooth will be turned back on sooner than one day.

Wi-Fi is disabled until one of these conditions is met:

Wi-Fi is reactivated using Control Center

You connect to a Wi-Fi network using Settings > Wi-Fi

You walk or drive to a new location

It’s 5:00 a.m. local time

Your iOS device is restarted

Bluetooth is disabled until one of these conditions is met:

Bluetooth is reactivated using control Center

You connect to a Bluetooth accessory in Settings > Bluetooth

It’s 5:00 a.m. local time

Your iOS device is restarted

In order to fully turn off Bluetooth and or Wi-Fi, you’ll have to go into Settings > Wi-Fi, and Settings > Bluetooth, and turn the switches on and off.