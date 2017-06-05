SAN JOSE – Apple announced that iOS 11 will have a Files app that allows users to view and manipulate files on iPads. Users able to drag and drop files between apps, as well. The feature is the first time Apple has given users access to any aspect of the file system in iOS, and marks a major step forward in making iPad into computer replacement. This is a living document until we complete updates after the WWDC keynote.
iOS 11 Will Have Files App for Viewing and Using Files on iPad
