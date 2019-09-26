Have an Older Device That Can’t Handle iOS 13? Good News, iOS 12.4.2 is Here

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| News

Like iOS 12 before it, iOS 13 supports a wide range of Apple devices. But some of the “more older” devices can’t update. But Apple released iOS 12.4.2 for those devices.

iOS 12.4.2 Support List

  • iPad Air
  • iPad mini 2
  • iPad mini 3
  • iPhone 5s
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6 Plus

We don’t know exactly what’s in the release yet but it’s sure to have a number of bug fixes and security patches. You can find it by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

