iOS 13.2: How to Turn off Siri Grading so Audio Snippets Won’t be Shared

Yesterday Apple released the iOS 13.2 software update and one of the features it brought was the ability to turn off Siri grading. This means that audio snippets of your conversations with Siri won’t be shared with Apple to improve its service.

Turn Off Siri Grading

Open Settings . Tap Privacy . Scroll down to the bottom and tap Analytics & Improvements . Next to the item that says Improve Siri & Dictation , tap the toggle to switch it off.

