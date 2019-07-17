iPadOS, iOS 13 Developer Beta 4 Now Available

iPadOS and iOS 13 developer beta four are now available, two weeks after developer beta three was released.

iOS 13 Developer Beta 4

If you’re a registered developer you can sign up for the betas on Apple’s developer website. For everyone else all you have to do is go to Settings > General > Software Update. As with most betas you probably don’t want to install in on your daily drivers and mission critical devices.

iOS 13 brings improvements like Dark Mode, swipe keyboard, redesigned Photos, Apple Books reading goals, Memoji stickers, and a lot more.

