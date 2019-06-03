WWDC 2019: Here is the list of iOS 13 Device Support

iOS 13 is a whopper of a release, and you’re probably wondering if your device will be able to run it. Like iOS 12, iOS 13 supports a good range of devices. Here is the iOS 13 device support list.

iPhones

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

Apple has dropped support for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.

iPads

12.9-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

Apple has dropped support for iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and the original iPad Air.

