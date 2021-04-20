There was a lot in Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event, but one thing noticeable by its absence was an announcement for when iOS 14.5 will launch. The answer is buried in a press release connected to an event – “next week.”

iOS 14.5 and Other Operating Systems Arriving Soon

The paragraph at the bottom of the release unveiling Apple Podcast Subscriptions also revealed iPadOS 14.5, and macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5 will all land “next week.” It says:

Listeners will be able to access the enhanced Search tab with Top Charts and categories, new show and episode pages with the Smart Play button, and Saved Episodes on iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and macOS 11.3. Saved Episodes are also available on watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5. These software updates will be available next week.

A good spot by the BBC’s Leo Kelion, who rightly noted that the arrival of iOS 14.5 means will finally see the impact of Ad Tracking Transparency in real life.

Buried away in a press release – iOS 14.5 launches next week – so that will be when Cook v Zuck will kick off. Regarding the new kit – seems like the new iPad Pro is crying out for its own version of FCPX, and a larger iMac with better gfx needs to wait for an M2 chip. — Leo Kelion (@LeoKelion) April 20, 2021

The eighth beta versions of the operating systems are currently available to developers.