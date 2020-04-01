iOS 14 Adds iCloud Keychain Two-Factor Authentication Codes

According to an early build of iOS 14, the code suggests new changes are coming to iCloud Keychain, like support for two-factor authentication codes (via 9to5Mac).

Users will receive a warning if they reuse a password.

Support for two-factor authentication codes.

Currently, iOS can warn you of reused passwords by showing an alert icon when you go to Settings > Passwords & Accounts > Websites & App Passwords. While 9to5Mac doesn’t say how this new warning will be different in iOS 14, one possibility is that users could see an alert within Safari, or as a notification.

As fro two-factor authentication codes, Apple added a feature for Messages that shows the code above the keyboard, so you don’t have to open the Messages app. SMS-based two-factor authentication isn’t secure, so these types of codes built into iCloud Keychain is a welcome feature.

