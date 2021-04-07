We’ve had yet another developer beta for iOS 14.5 – the seventh test version of the forthcoming operating system is now available. AppleInsider spotted that Apple also released updated versions for a host of its other operating systems too.

Apple Releases Dev Beta Seven For iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, and watchOS 7.4

All-in-all, the latest beta versions of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, and watchOS 7.4 are now available to developers. The previous versions only landed a week ago. iOS 14.5 will now include two new English voices for Siri. Using your Apple Watch to unlock via Face ID whilst wearing a mask and new emoji are amongst the other new features that will (eventually!) find their way onto users’ devices. It is also worth noting that Tim Cook said the timeline for release was a “few weeks” when discussing forthcoming features in a recent interview with Kara Swisher.

Those in the developer program can get the latest version by going to Settings > General > Software Update. There they see the download screen shown above and can tap ‘Download and Install’ to get the latest version. Access to the betas is also available via Apple Beta Software Program website.