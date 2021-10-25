Apple has released iOS 15.1 today, a major update with features like SharePlay, support for vaccination cards in Apple Wallet, ProRes video recording, and more.

Head over to Settings > General > Software Update to install.

iOS 15.1 Release Notes

SharePlay

SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+, and other supported App Store apps

Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when your friends speak

Apple TV supports the option to watch the shared video on your big screen while you continue the FaceTime call on iPhone

Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out

Camera

ProRes video capture using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Setting to turn off automatic camera switching when taking macro photos and videos on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple Wallet

COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to add and present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet

Translate

Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support in the Translate app and for system-wide translation

Home

New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor

Shortcuts

New pre-built actions let you overlay text on images or gifs, plus a new collection of games lets you pass the time with Siri

Bug Fixes