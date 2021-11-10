iOS 15.2 Beta Two Adds ‘Store’ Tab to TV App

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
1 minute read
| News
Apple TV app Store tab in iOS 15.2

Apple has added a ‘Store’ tab to its TV app is the second beta of iPadOS and iOS 15.2. First spotted by 9to5 Mac, this addition makes it easier for users to see where they can purchase third-party content.

iOS 15.2 Beta: Store Tab Appears in Apple TV App

The Apple TV app has needed clearing up for a while. Alongside the recently added Apple TV+ originals tab, the new ‘Store’ tab is a good step towards doing that. Hopefully, it will make it to the final release version.

Another new feature found in iOS 15.2 beta two is a way of monitoring if AirTags are being used to secretly track you.  To install this latest version, you first have to be signed up for the beta program. Then, on the device with beta profile go to Settings > Software Update, and follow the on-screen installation instructions.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments