Apple Seeds iOS 15.2 Developer Beta 3 to Testers

Along with the latest beta for macOS Monterey, developers can receive the third beta for iOS | iPadOS 15.2. It can be installed through Settings.

Features arriving with the update:

  • App Privacy Report – A way to let users discover when apps access data such as camera, location, and microphone
  • Messages Safety for Kids – Upon opting-in by parents, kids will receive safety features such as an alert when a stranger sends them nudity
  • Private Click Measurement – Apple is bringing Private Click Measurement (PCM) to in-app direct response advertising in iOS 15.2 by way of the SFSafariViewController
  • Legacy Contacts – Apple is creating a Digital Legacy program to enable easier access to our loved ones after we die

