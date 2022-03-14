iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 Available for Download

iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 are available for download now. The new update will be preloaded on both the green iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, as well as the iPhone SE. This latest update has gone through five beta versions, and a host of new features are to be expected. In addition to AirTag anti-stalking measures, there is now a gender-neutral option for Siri and updates to Face ID.

Universal Control is Here

One of the most exciting features to come with iOS 15.4 is Universal Control. First previewed back in 2021, Universal Control will allow connectivity to multiple Apple products with a single mouse and keyboard. For example, this will enable users to seamlessly switch between a MacBook and an iPad without the need for multiple peripherals. Though, you will need to be sure that your Mac products are updated to the latest version of Monterey.

Face ID with Mask and New Emojis

For those that wear masks, the updates to Face ID will allow individuals to wear one while still accessing their device. Current reports suggest that this will require precision, so finding the best angle will be necessary. Face ID will work with glasses, but there are reports that it will not work with sunglasses.

Included with iOS 15.4 will be 37 new emojis. Pregnant people will now be available, as will a lip-biting emoji. Other new emojis include kidney beans, a face holding back tears, coral, a bird’s nest and there are sure to be a few surprises as well.

Reports have indicated that there will be an ability to copy text from an object using your notes or reminders app. There will also be a fix to a bug concerning interactions with Siri.

Where and When to Get the iOS 15.4 Update

For those that have a backup device, there is a beta option. Joining the beta requires several steps, such as joining Apple’s Beta Software Program, and is not really recommended unless you know what you are getting into. Be warned that a beta is likely to cause app instability and battery leaks. It is highly recommended that you do not install any betas on a primary device.

For the rest of us, iOS and iPadOS 15.4 are available as free updates. The update is out, however your iPad or iPhone should let you know when the update is available to your device. You can also check in Settings > General > Software Update and follow the prompts; if you don’t see the update yet, check back in a couple of hours. It sometimes takes a while before the update becomes available to everyone.