iOS 15.8.4 Out For iPhone 6s, iPhone SE (1st generation), And More

Apple has rolled out iOS 15.8.4 to address critical vulnerabilities affecting older devices such as the iPhone 6s, iPhone SE (1st generation), and others unable to upgrade to newer operating systems like iOS 18 or 17. This update includes fixes for USB Restricted Mode bypasses during physical attacks as well as WebKit sandbox breaches that could allow unauthorized actions via maliciously crafted web content.

The patch improves state management to prevent exploitation of authorization issues while enhancing checks within WebKit’s framework to block out-of-bounds write actions effectively. These updates are crucial for maintaining user security against sophisticated attacks targeting legacy hardware.

iOS 15.8.4 reflects Apple’s ongoing efforts to ensure older devices remain protected against emerging threats despite their inability to support newer OS versions.