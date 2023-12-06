iOS 17.2 RC: New Features and Bug Fixes

Apple has rolled out RC (Release Candidate) of iOS 17.2 to the general public and beta testers. RC is the closest to a stable version until and unless it is flagged off for significant bugs. Apple has also rolled out RC for iPadOS 17.2, watchOS 10.2, macOS Sonoma 14.2, and HomePod 17.2.

The iOS 17.2 RC is the final version; thus, the update size is significantly large. Make sure you have enough free storage and robust connectivity. I have updated my iPhone to the RC iOS 17.2 and noticed a slew of improvements and bug fixes. Read on to know what’s new on iOS 17.2.

Improved Telephoto Camera Focussing

iPhone 15 users have been facing an issue with focus speed on telephoto lenses. Some have complained about how the iPhone keeps refocusing while capturing objects from close quarters. Apple has now improved camera focusing speed on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Now you can shoot spatial videos on iPhone 15 Pro and replay the same on Apple Vision Pro. Apple has added a tiny icon that lets you switch to spatial video mode.

New Messages Features

Catch up arrow jumps to the first unread message and helps save time scrolling. The button is visible on the top right corner. You can now add sticker to the bubble using the context menu. Apple has an updated emoji feature that lets you adjust a custom emoji’s body shape.

Action Button

Action Button now supports single-touch translation. Next time you need help with translation, it is just a button away. In all likelihood, it would help to converse naturally with someone speaking other languages.

Journal app

The new Journal app is extremely useful to document your day. It helps me in self-reflection and gratitude. You can document your outings, meet-ups, achievements and much more. Unlike the physical copy, the Journal app helps keep up with the journaling practice.

The Journal app offers scheduled notifications that remind you to log in for the day. All the entries can be saved automatically on iCloud and are encrypted. There is no need to worry about prying eyes as the Journal is protected by Face ID or Touch ID.

Newly added precipitation data keeps you updated about rain and snow conditions. Meanwhile, the corresponding widget offers next-hour precipitation and daily forecasts. Furthermore, the widget also displays other useful parameters such as wind patterns, Air Quality, Feels Like, and more.

Bug Fixes on the iOS 17.2

AirDrop improvements. Share stuff with friends by bringing your phones closer.

Ability to pause Listening history on Apple Music.

New and improved Digital Clock Widget for both Home Screen and Standby.

A sensitive Warning sticker now pops up when someone sends a sticker with nudity.

Apple has fixed a bug that blocked wireless charging in specific vehicles.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models support Qi2 charger.

Use Siri to access and log Health app data.

Did you update to iOS 17.2? If yes which is your favourite feature. I have noticed that UI transitions is improved on the build. Furthermore, Apple seems to have fixed a bug that caused dialer app to lag. Share your experience with the iOS 17.2 RC in the comments below.