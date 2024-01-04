iOS 17.3 Beta 2: 6 New Features and Bug Fixes

Apple announced the iOS 17.3 and macOS Sonoma 14.3 in December last year. They have started rolling out the iOS 17.3 beta 2 prior to the public release. We have been getting conflicting reviews about the iOS 17.3 beta from users. Let us dive deep and understand what is new in the latest beta.

What’s New on iOS 17.3 Beta 2?

Installing the iOS 17.3 beta 2 is a task in itself. Some users report the update is causing their iPhones to enter a boot loop. In other words, the Apple logo keeps flashing on and off while the device refuses to start. Furthermore, some are getting “Unable to Install at this Time error.” Be wary of these issues before installing the iOS 17.3 beta 2.

Note: At the time of publishing Apple has officially halted the iOS 17.3 beta 2 release due to the Boot Loop issue.

1. Stolen Device Protection

The much-touted Stolen Device Protection feature has finally made it to the beta. It offers an additional layer of security. Furthermore, it helps prevent unauthorized access even if the person knows the password. Check out our comprehensive article to learn more about Stolen Device Protection.

2. Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro

You can now use the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Mac cameras to record spatial videos. You can enjoy these videos in 3D on the Photos App or, even better, the Apple Vision Pro. Activate Spatial Video by heading over to Settings>Camera>Formats. Now select “Spatial video for Apple Vision Pro.” Apple says the video is recorded at 1080p and 30fps.

3. Collaborative Playlists

Rumor mills suggested that Apple would ditch the Collaborative Playlist. Well, that doesn’t seem to be the plan. Apple Music Collaborative Playlist Feature is still alive and kicking on iOS 17.3 beta 2. Meanwhile, Apple has worked on the emojis. That apart, the beta doesn’t boast any new features.

4. Fixed High-Value Apple Store Transactions

Apparently, the App Store was glitching when the value of the transaction was very high. According to the release notes, Apple has fixed the issue on both iOS and iPadOS.

5. Bug Fixes

We expected Apple to fix some annoying bugs that affected the first beta. Unfortunately, these bugs have yet to be fixed. For instance, the display brightness dims when you unlock the iPhone. Also present is the notification bug. The icon for third-party apps becomes blank when accessed from the Notification Center.

6. iOS 17.3 Beta Performance and Battery Health

I have never faced any performance issues on the iOS 17.3 beta 1, and the beta 2 is no different. It is snappy as usual, with no lags whatsoever. I have charged my iPhone overnight, and the battery life has improved a bit. That said, it is still very early to comment about battery life. We will update after using the beta for a week or so.

Should You Install iOS 17.3 Beta 2?

Avoid installing beta on your primary device. If you have a separate device, go ahead by all means. I suggest waiting for the RC or the public beta, which could be released by the end of this month. What are your thoughts about the latest iOS 17 beta? Let us know in the comments below.