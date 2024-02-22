iOS 17.4 Beta 4 Released: New Features and  Bug Fixes

Apple has officially released iOS 17.4 beta 4 to beta testers and developers. This beta patch comes a month after the company released iOS 17.3 to the general public. The latest iOS beta brings many new features and fixes for bugs found in the previous release.

If you aren’t sure whether to install this patch on your iPhone, read along to find out everything new with the iOS 17.4 beta 4 and then decide if you should upgrade your device with the latest beta software.

What’s New on iOS 17.4 Beta 4?

The latest iOS beta features build number 21E5209b. While this release brings new features for iPhones, there are several small changes that you will notice after installing it. They include:

Updated welcome screen: Upon your initial reboot into iOS 17.4, a personalized welcome screen featuring your profile photo will appear.

Third-party marketplaces: Now, Developers can create several marketplaces. Users can specify default marketplaces for Spotlight and Siri. However, removing a marketplace removes all apps from it.

You can check out all the new things that the iOS 17.4 beta 4 offers in this release note.

PQ3 Quantum Computer Security For iMessage

The biggest update that iOS 17.4 beta 4 brings is Apple’s new quantum computer protection for iMessage. All Apple devices running on the latest beta build will automatically have post-quantum cryptographic protocol protection, called PQ3, for securing iMessage.

Think of it as an iterative upgrade to the end-to-end encryption that Apple currently offers for iMessages. With this new security feature, Apple aims to protect iMessage users from hackers who could use quantum computers to break the encryption and get access to encrypted data.

While security researchers predict that we’re still years away from such attacks, Apple wants iMessage users to stay protected.

Apple is rolling out an update for the CarPlay instrument cluster. With iOS 17.4 beta 4, users will be able to switch between the main and instrument cluster screens’ preferred display type in Apple Maps.

Users can adjust the type of display by using the map configuration button located in the upper right corner. This allows for the instrument cluster display to show navigation information while freeing up more space on the main CarPlay screen for other apps and activities.

New Battery Health Status Menu

With iOS 17.4 beta 4, Apple changed the way you look at the battery health of your iPhone. Rather than displaying a percentage, which can cause confusion for some users, it simply indicates the battery’s state, such as “Normal.”

Besides this, it also shows detailed battery health data, including cycle count and maximum capacity percentage. However, the cycle count and the new Battery Health menu are unique to iPhone 15 models.

Should You Install iOS 17.4 Beta 4?

While the latest beta release has plenty to offer, it also comes with bugs and glitches. It’s always recommended not to install the release on your primary iPhone. However, if you don’t mind trading an unstable experience with the new feature, install the iOS 17.4 beta 4 on your iPhone by all means.