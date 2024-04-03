iOS 17.5 Beta 1 Intros Direct App Downloads from Developers for EU iPhone users

Apple recently rolled out the first beta of iOS 17.5 for developers. As it turns out, the latest iOS 17.5 beta 1 packs the ability to download apps from developer websites, but this is limited to users based in the European Union, and as said earlier, if users leave the European Union for too long, they miss out.

Apple previously started allowing developers to offer the apps through other third-party app stores in the EU to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). But now, the tables have turned as Cupertino is taking this a step further by letting developers offer apps directly from their websites.

However, there’s always a catch attached to such updates. The catch is that the developers offering their app(s) must be a part of Apple’s Developer Program for at least two years, and their app must have scored nearly a million first-time installs on iOS in the EU in the previous year. If this was not enough, the developers have to obtain Apple’s stamp of approval through notarization, and they should be clear about how they collect user data

So, the iOS 17.5 beta update means you can download, back up, update, and do more with these apps just like others in the EU. No doubt, this is a big deal because it’s the first time Apple’s given the green light to download apps straight from websites. So, you can download your favorite apps on your iPhone if the developers agree to Apple’s terms.

Moreover, Apps downloaded from the web don’t owe Apple any money, but they must pay a fee of €0.50 ($0.54). Developers must accept this if they are moving away from the App Store. Like other app stores, you can get apps from the web in the EU, but only on iPhones. iPads are left out of the picture, though.

Via