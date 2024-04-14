iOS 17.5 Beta 1 Reveals More Details About Upcoming iPad Pro

Rumors suggest that Apple will introduce new OLED iPad Pros in early May, and the company is getting ready for the launch. Not long ago, iOS 17.5 beta 1 revealed details about their display. Now, iOS 17.5 beta 1 has leaked even more information about these new iPads. It will make you want to buy one, but remember they will be more expensive.

9to5Mac has spotted some details on the latest version of iOS 17.5. Not only do we know that they will use an OLED display, but that their suppliers will be LG and Samsung. Their code names are DP875 and STUUP1. Furthermore, the 11-inch model will also feature an OLED display.

For the past few years, the 12.9-inch model has had a better display technology. The 11-inch iPad Pro currently features an LCD display, while the 12.9-inch uses mini-LED technology. For this new generation coming in a couple of weeks that differentiation will end.

Lastly, this iOS 17.5 beta code also reveals the existence of an Apple Pencil 3. The software includes an option to “squeeze” the Apple Pencil. That’s something the current models can’t do, so it looks like this Apple is launching this a new Apple Pencil alongside the new iPad Pro.

It doesn’t look like Apple will be holding an event to announce these product s. Therefore, it seems that thethe company will do it through a press release. Apple’s next big event will be WWDC on June 10, although that will focus primarily on software.

