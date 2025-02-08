iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Could Release Next Week

Apple may begin rolling out the first beta of iOS 18.4 as early as next week, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. If delayed, the release window extends to the following week, with February 18 noted as a secondary target due to the U.S. Presidents’ Day holiday on February 17.

I expect iOS 18.4 beta 1 to be released between the middle of next week and early the following week. So it’s coming fairly soon. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 7, 2025

Siri will go smarter. It will now better understand your habits and preferences, interact with on-screen content (like pulling addresses from messages), and even handle cross-app tasks, like composing emails using Calendar info.

Apple Intelligence adds support for Vietnamese, Korean, Portuguese, French, Japanese, and Spanish. It is also going to bring priority notifications, which prioritize urgent alerts using AI.

The update is also expetced to bring several miscellaneous features, including new emoji designs such as a fingerprint, harp, and shovel. Additionally, there have been adjustments to the default app settings to ensure compliance with EU regulations. Users can also use a new “Sketch style” option in the Image Playground. Here’s more what’s expected from iOS 18.4.

A public beta is projected to follow in March, ahead of the stable release slated for April 2025.