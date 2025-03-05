iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Arrives Without Siri’s Personal Context Feature

Apple’s iOS 18.4 beta 2 release has arrived without the personal context for Siri that many users were looking forward to. This update, which is currently available for developers and public beta testers, does not include the ability for Siri to understand and use user data more effectively.

The personal context update was originally thought to be part of iOS 18.4, but it now appears that it will be released in a future update. Some sources say it may come with iOS 18.5, which could be released in May.

When it does arrive, the personal context update will let Siri create a “semantic index” of user data. This will help Siri access information from photos, files, calendars, notes, and messages. It will also help Siri understand what’s on the screen to perform contextual actions.

Even though personal context isn’t included, iOS 18.4 beta 2 does bring other updates. These include Visual Intelligence support for iPhone 15 Pro models, customizable Priority Notifications, new emojis, and Control Center updates for Siri and Visual Intelligence toggles.