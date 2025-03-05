iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Released But In-App Actions Still Missing

Today I'm looking at some of the top features available within iOS 18: from Siri integrations to RCS messaging, let's see what Apple offers.

Apple has released iOS 18.4 beta 2, bringing updates and improvements to its mobile operating system. However, the much-discussed in-app actions feature remains absent in this version. This feature, which would let Siri perform actions across apps without relying on preconfigured shortcuts, is still not included. It is probable that this functionality will rely on the App Intents framework, letting third-party apps share their available actions with the system.

The beta version does include quiet a few enhancements. These include Visual Intelligence support for iPhone 15 Pro models, customizable Priority Notifications, new emoji characters, a dedicated Apple Vision Pro app, and new Shortcuts actions for various Apple apps. These additions show Apple’s focus on giving users more options and tools to personalize their experience.

However, the absence of in-app actions continues to be noticeable. This new Siri capability is expected to be a big upgrade in future versions of iOS, letting users perform complex tasks across multiple apps through simple voice commands.