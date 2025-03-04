iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Released with New Features and Improvements

Apple has released the second beta of iOS 18.4, bringing new features and improvements to iPhone users. This iOS 18.4 Beta 2 update includes Visual Intelligence support for iPhone 15 Pro models, a new Apple Vision Pro app, and enhancements to Priority Notifications.

The Visual Intelligence feature in iOS 18.4 Beta 2 can be accessed via the Action button and Control Center, giving users more ways to interact with visual content on their devices. The new Apple Vision Pro app lets iPhone users manage their Vision Pro headset, discover new content, and access tips and user guides.

It serves as a hub for Vision Pro-related activities on the iPhone. Priority Notifications have been improved in iOS 18.4 Beta 2, letting users choose which apps are eligible for prioritization. This gives users more control over their notification experience, helping them focus on the most important alerts.

The iOS 18.4 Beta 2 update also adds new emoji characters, including a face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and a splatter emoji. Additionally, new Control Center toggles for Apple Intelligence and Siri features have been added, making it easier for users to access these functions quickly.

