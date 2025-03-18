iOS 18.4 Beta 4 Brings CarPlay Updates and more

A good bit of sleuthing can let you know the release date for the first iOS 18.4 beta, fortunately this article does the work for you.

Apple has released the fourth beta version of iOS 18.4 for developers, bringing a host of new features and improvements to iPhones. This update introduces significant changes to CarPlay, enhancing the in-car experience for users. The redesigned CarPlay interface aims to provide a more seamless integration with vehicle infotainment systems, although specific details of the changes have not been fully disclosed.

Another notable addition is the introduction of Priority Notifications, powered by Apple Intelligence. This feature is designed to improve notification management by prioritizing important alerts, potentially reducing notification fatigue and helping users focus on critical information. The beta also introduces a new Apple News+ Food recipes service, expanding the content offerings for News+ subscribers.

This addition provides access to recipes, healthy eating tips, restaurant recommendations, and other food-related content within the app. In terms of user experience enhancements, iOS 18.4 beta 4 introduces mood-based music shortcuts in Control Center.

This feature allows users to quickly access music playlists or stations based on their current mood, potentially enhancing the music listening experience and making it easier to find appropriate tunes for different situations.

Lastly, the update expands Apple Intelligence support to more languages, including Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India. This expansion allows a broader range of users to benefit from Apple Intelligence features in their preferred languages, making the iOS experience more inclusive and accessible globally.