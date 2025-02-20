iOS 18.4 Beta Release Date: When to Expect the Next Update

iOS 18.3 launched at the end of January, but we are still waiting for the iOS 18.4 Beta 1. So, what’s causing the delay, and when can you expect it to drop?

When Will You Get iOS 18.4 Beta?

Tech insider Mark Gurman predicts that iOS 18.4 Beta 1 will arrive next week. Apple has also confirmed that the public release of iOS 18.4 is set for April, so testing needs to start soon.

President’s Day came and went in the U.S. on Monday, February 17, and everything was shush on Apple’s front. There was also a product launch on Wednesday, February 19, for the new iPhone 16E. So, if Apple wants to keep the spotlight on the new device, it could push the beta release later in the week or next week altogether.

Why Is the iOS 18.4 Beta Delayed?

Apple usually releases new betas soon after a public update like iOS 18.3, but this time, things aren’t going as planned. iOS 18.4 Beta was expected to introduce major Apple Intelligence updates, but reports suggest it’s not even ready. One key feature, Siri’s on-screen awareness, isn’t working properly, even in Apple’s internal testing.