iOS 18.4 Public Beta Brings Priority Notifications to iPhone

Apple’s latest iOS public beta, version 18.4, brings a new capability called Priority Notifications to iPhone users. This AI-powered system automatically sorts notifications, pushing the most important ones to the top of the stack. The system uses machine learning to understand which notifications are most relevant to the user, based on their interaction patterns and the content of the notifications.

This change aims to help users manage their notifications more effectively, ensuring they don’t miss critical alerts amidst less important ones. The Priority Notifications system learns from user behavior over time, becoming more accurate in its sorting as it gathers more data.

Users can still access all their notifications in the usual way, but the most important ones will now be more prominently displayed. This new capability is part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to improve the user experience and reduce digital clutter.

As with all beta software, users should be aware that they may encounter some instability or bugs when using this pre-release version of iOS. The public beta is available for download to registered beta testers through the Apple Beta Software Program.