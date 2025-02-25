iOS 18.4 Public Beta Now Available for Testing

Apple has released the public beta of iOS 18.4, giving users a chance to try out new features before the official launch. This update brings a range of improvements and additions to the iPhone operating system. One of the key additions is Priority Notifications, an AI-powered system that shows important alerts first. This new capability aims to help users manage their notifications more effectively, ensuring they don’t miss critical alerts amidst less important ones. The system uses machine learning to understand which notifications are most relevant to the user, based on their interaction patterns and the content of the notifications.

Another notable addition in iOS 18.4 is the new Sketch style in Image Playground. This expands the creative possibilities for users, joining the existing Animation and Illustration options. With the Sketch style, users can create and edit images that have a hand-drawn appearance, adding a new dimension to their visual creations directly on their iPhones.

For Apple News+ subscribers, the update brings a new Food section. This dedicated area within the News app offers a wide range of culinary content, including recipes, food stories, and tips for healthy eating. The new section is curated by Apple News editors and includes content from leading publishers in the food industry, giving food enthusiasts a new resource for culinary inspiration and information.

The update also expands Apple Intelligence language support, adding 10 new language options. This expansion makes the AI-powered features more accessible to a wider range of users globally. Additionally, the update brings full AI feature support to iPhone users in the European Union, who previously had limited access to these capabilities due to regulatory considerations.

iOS 18.4 also adds new Ambient Music controls to the Control Center. These controls offer quick access to playlists optimized for different moods and activities, including Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing. Users can choose from preset playlists or create their own, making it easier to set the right atmosphere for various tasks or moments throughout the day.

The public beta is available to download for registered beta testers. As with all beta software, users should be aware that they may encounter bugs or stability issues when using this pre-release version of iOS.