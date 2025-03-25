iOS 18.4 Release Date: Here’s When to Expect It

After spending two months in the beta channel, Apple has rolled out the RC build for iOS 18.4 ahead of its public release. With the RC already out, you might wonder when Apple will officially roll out the update. Well, we have a good idea of iOS 18.4’s release date, and here’s everything you should know.

When Will Apple Officially Roll Out iOS 18.4?

Apple is known for pushing updates with little to no warning. However, this time, the company has given us a clear hint about when to expect the next update. According to footnotes on Apple’s iOS 18 page, Apple Intelligence support for more languages—already included in iOS 18.4 beta—is set to arrive in early April.

Considering this timeline, the arrival of the RC build, and Apple’s tendency to release software updates on Mondays, we can make a solid guess. Apple will most likely release iOS 18.4 on Monday, April 7.

What Features Will iOS 18.4 Include?

iOS 18.4 will bring a range of enhancements to Apple Intelligence. Besides expanding language support, the update will allow you to turn on Priority Notifications to ensure you never miss important alerts and introduce an option to use the Action Button to access Visual Intelligence. Additionally, Image Playground now features a new Sketch style, making generated images look like they were drawn on paper.

Aside from improving Apple Intelligence, iOS 18.4 also introduces seven new emojis, new ambient music controls in the Control Center, and several other app-related enhancements. Most importantly, the update adds a dedicated Food section to Apple News and introduces a new Apple Vision Pro app. Check out our detailed article on iOS 18.4 features to learn more about all the new updates.