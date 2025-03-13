iOS 18.4 Update Brings New Default Map App Option

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18.4 update brings a new option for users in the European Union to set a default navigation app other than Apple Maps. This change lets users choose apps like Google Maps or Waze as their default navigation app by navigating to Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Navigation. This update is in response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which Apple is complying with by giving users more flexibility in their app choices.

In addition to this change, iOS 18.4 also lets users set a default translation app, such as Google Translate, instead of Apple Translate. This option is available to all users, including those in the U.S., by going to Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Translation. Apple has made this change to give users more control over their default apps.

The iOS 18.4 update is currently in beta testing and is set to be released to the public in early April, according to Apple’s website. Users expect this update to enhance their overall iPhone experience with new options and improvements. Apple’s decision to implement these changes is seen as a response to regulatory requirements and user preferences, especially in regions like the EU where such flexibility is now mandated.

More here.