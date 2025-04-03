iOS 18.5 Beta Out With Improvements in Mail and AppleCare Accessibility

Today I'm looking at some of the top features available within iOS 18: from Siri integrations to RCS messaging, let's see what Apple offers.

Apple has released the iOS 18.5 beta for developers, focusing on minor yet practical updates that enhance usability. One of the key changes is in the Mail app, where users can now manage Contact Photos and disable the “Group By Sender” feature directly from within the app’s interface.

Previously, these options required navigating to the Settings app, making this a small but meaningful improvement for those who frequently customize their email experience. Another notable addition is a new AppleCare banner under “General > AppleCare and Warranty” in the Settings app.

This banner provides easier access to coverage details and options for managing AppleCare plans and streamlining support-related tasks.

In addition to these visible changes, the update addresses several bugs that have affected system performance. Fixes include resolving issues with the Apple Vision Pro app, StoreKit, and Writing Tools, ensuring smoother functionality across various applications.

While iOS 18.5 does not introduce major new features, it focuses on refining existing tools and improving overall stability. These updates are expected to provide a more seamless experience for users as Apple continues to prioritize reliability in its software ecosystem.

