iOS 18.5 Brings Satellite Support to iPhone 13

Apple has extended satellite connectivity to the iPhone 13 lineup with the release of iOS 18.5, allowing users to access carrier-supported satellite services for the first time. Until now, this feature was exclusive to iPhone 14 and newer models. The update covers all iPhone 13 devices, including the mini, Pro, and Pro Max variants.

Satellite Features Now Reach Older Models

With iOS 18.5, Apple has removed a key hardware limitation for iPhone 13 users. The update enables support for satellite services provided through mobile carriers, such as Emergency SOS and SMS messaging via satellite in areas with no cellular signal. This opens the door for services like T-Mobile’s Starlink-powered satellite network, expected to launch in July. The service will start at $10 per month and promises coverage in cellular dead zones.

Apple updated its official support page to include the iPhone 13 in the list of satellite-capable devices. Previously, these services only worked on iPhone 14, 15, and 16 models. According to Apple, the feature allows users to send emergency messages, request roadside assistance, and contact emergency services when off the grid.

Carriers Prepare to Expand Satellite Access

T-Mobile currently offers limited beta access to its satellite service, which supports only select iPhones, Google Pixel, and Samsung Galaxy models. However, iPhone 13 compatibility suggests broader rollout plans are in motion. AT&T and Verizon are also developing satellite connectivity options through a partnership with AST SpaceMobile, although that network isn’t expected to launch commercially until 2026.

The new iOS update marks a shift in Apple’s approach by making critical emergency features available to a wider user base. It reflects growing interest in satellite-based communication as a reliable backup when traditional networks fail.