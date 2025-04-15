iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2 (22F5059E) Has Mail App Customization and AppleCare Info Access

Apple has released the second developer beta of iOS 18.5, continuing its incremental approach to refining the iPhone operating system ahead of the next major release. This update introduces a handful of subtle but notable changes, primarily focused on user interface adjustments and minor feature enhancements.

One of the most visible updates is found in the Mail app, where users now have expanded options to revert to the previous design. This includes the ability to remove contact photos from the inbox view, catering to users who prefer a more streamlined and less visually cluttered interface.

Additionally, Apple has made it easier for users to access AppleCare information directly from the system settings, simplifying the process of checking warranty status and support options. Beyond these changes, iOS 18.5 developer beta 2 is largely focused on bug fixes and performance improvements, addressing issues reported in earlier builds to ensure a smoother and more stable user experience.

As Apple’s development efforts increasingly shift toward iOS 19, this release is expected to be one of the final updates in the iOS 18 cycle, with most new features and major changes reserved for the upcoming version to be announced at WWDC in June.