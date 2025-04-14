iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5 updated to 22F5059E, macOS gets 24F5066B

On April 15, Apple released the second round of developer betas for iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5, macOS 15.5, tvOS 18.5, watchOS 11.5, and visionOS 2.5. These follow the first beta updates that arrived on March 17.

According to Apple documents spotted by MacObserver, iOS and iPadOS builds carry version 22F5059E, while macOS Sequoia 15.5 moves to 24F5066B. Updates for tvOS (22K5568C), watchOS (22T5568B), and visionOS (22N5269B) are also now available.

April 2025 beta updates for iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, such as the option to show or hide contact photos in the Mail app and a few tweaks in Settings. While the changes may seem minor, installing beta software comes with serious risks.

If you rely on your device for work or daily use, you should not install these betas.

iOS 18.5 22F5059E, iPad 18.5 22F5059E, macOS 24F5066B may have issues, so be careful

Beta software, such as iOS 18.5 22F5059E, iPad 18.5 22F5059E, and macOS 24F5066B, often includes bugs.

These issues can slow down your device, cause apps to stop working, or even lead to data loss. In some rare cases, a beta update can make your device completely unusable. That’s not a risk you want to take on a device you depend on.

Even though the new features may look useful or interesting, it’s best to wait for the public release. Apple’s final version is more stable and safer to use.

Some developers and testers use it because they have extra devices set aside for this purpose. They don’t run beta versions on their main phones, laptops, or accounts. And neither should you.

Apps may stop working after a beta update. Some apps may not open at all until the developer makes changes. These updates often come weeks or months later — and sometimes not until the final version of the OS is released.

The point of public beta testing is to find bugs Apple couldn’t catch on its own. But if you install a beta and it damages your device or deletes your data, no one will cover your loss. So you should wait for the final version.