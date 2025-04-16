iOS 18.5 Public Beta Released, What’s New?

Apple has officially released the public beta of iOS 18.5, giving iPhone users early access to the latest iteration of its mobile operating system. This update is primarily focused on refining the user experience through a series of minor improvements and bug fixes rather than introducing sweeping new features. One of the most notable changes in iOS 18.5 is found in the Mail app, where users now have the option to toggle contact photos on or off directly from the app’s menu.

This adjustment allows users to revert to a more streamlined inbox appearance, similar to what was available in previous versions of iOS, catering to those who prefer a less visually cluttered interface. Additionally, the update introduces a new option to group emails by sender, further enhancing inbox organization and usability.

Beyond these Mail app enhancements, iOS 18.5 also brings subtle changes to the AppleCare & Warranty section within the Settings app, including updated visuals and direct links to Apple’s support website for easier access to help and information.

While the update does not include major new features, it underscores Apple’s ongoing commitment to stability, security, and user customization. The public beta is available to all users enrolled in Apple’s Beta Software Program, and feedback from this phase will help shape the final release expected later this year.