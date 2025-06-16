iOS 18.6 Beta Likely Arriving Soon as Build Number Leaks

Apple isn’t done with iOS 18. While iOS 26 grabbed attention after WWDC, a new leak points to the imminent release of iOS 18.6 beta. This will likely be the final significant update before Apple shifts fully to the next version.

A known source shared the internal build number for iOS 18.6 beta 1: 22G5054d. This detail often signals that public testing is close.

Final Touches Before iOS 26

Apple has not confirmed the update or shared an official changelog. Based on timing, the focus will likely be on bug fixes, performance improvements, and possibly one or two small feature updates.

One likely candidate is Apples Intelligence support for China. Previous reports suggested delays tied to trade restrictions. If Apple resolved those issues, this update might include them.

What You Can Expect as a Tester

If you’re running iOS 18.5, you’ll soon have two paths. You can install the iOS 18.6 beta or move directly to the iOS 26 beta.

9to5mac reported that, according to a private X account known for accurate Apple leaks, the new beta should arrive soon. While Apple hasn’t shared an official release date, history shows it could drop within days.