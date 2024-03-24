iOS 18 Could Help You Customize Your iPhone Home Screen Even More

The much-hyped iOS 18 update is believed to be “more customizable,” when it comes to the Home Screen, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is usually much reliable regarding iPhone rumors. The little vague tidbit and new rumor comes from the latest edition of Gurman’s Power On newsletter.

Gurman didn’t go into many details beyond that, but it seems pretty promising as we’ve already heard that iOS 18 will be one of the biggest iPhone updates in a while. Such an update could mean iPhone users won’t need to use third-party apps or widgets to make the home screen more personal. Over the years, Apple has already worked on helping users customize things like the lock screen, but subsequent reporting from MacRumors, citing “insider sources” claims that a similar option could come to the home screen with iOS 18. Users could also be able to able to move icons around more freely, which would be a welcome change as icons are currently limited to a grid system.

iOS 18 is expected to be announced in a few months in June during Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference. Along with this more customizable home screen, it could be a possibility that iOS 18 could bring AI to the forefront. The long-awaited support for RCS messaging, which should improve the quality of messages in iMessage, is another feature that is rumored for the iPhone OS.