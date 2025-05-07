iOS 18 Is a Mess, and iPhone Users Are Fed Up

It’s been almost a year since Apple rolled out iOS 18, and for many iPhone users, it’s still a frustrating, buggy mess. From the iPhone 14 Pro to the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max, people are reporting the same kinds of problems: lag, freezing, random glitches, and poor battery performance.

It’s not limited to one device or one model. Even Apple’s newest A18 chip isn’t saving users from slowdowns or sudden lockups.

In a thread spotted by MacObserver, one Redditor put it bluntly: “iOS 18 is the worst iOS update we’ve had in a long time.”

Users described how apps freeze without warning, how the OS randomly stutters like it’s running out of RAM, and how this issue persists across two different phones.

They’re not alone. Dozens of users chimed in with similar stories. Some said apps lock up several times a week. Others said battery life has taken a hit or that their iPhone now overheats after minor use. A few users are dealing with weird CarPlay audio bugs or Siri and dictation not working at all.

One person even said they occasionally get green and black vertical lines flashing on the screen and Apple told them nothing was wrong.

There’s a growing sense that iOS has lost its polish

In the past, early versions of iOS might have had bugs, but they were cleaned up quickly. This time, users say even the latest 18.5 release candidate hasn’t solved major problems that started with 18.0 last September.

“It’s like using an experimental OS,” one comment read.

Some longtime Apple fans are so frustrated they’re considering switching to Android. Others are holding out for iOS 19, hoping things improve.

“I regret updating from iOS 17,” one said. “I never should’ve left.”

Not everyone is having issues. A handful of users said their phones work fine. But many others think those people are missing the point.

As one commenter explained, “If you haven’t done a clean install and confirmed the same issue on a fresh setup, then maybe your iPhone is just one of the lucky ones.”

For everyone else, this isn’t a case of user error or old hardware. It’s a software problem, plain and simple.

Apple hasn’t publicly addressed the wider complaints yet. But it’s clear many users feel ignored. Some are filing bug reports, others are visiting Apple Stores, only to be told everything looks fine. The growing frustration comes from one core issue: trust.

iOS was supposed to “just work.” But for many in 2025, that promise feels broken.

If Apple wants to keep its loyal users, iOS 19 needs to do what iOS 12 once did—slow down on features and focus on fixing the foundation.