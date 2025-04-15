iOS 18.5 issue rotates iPhone Keyboard sideways on iPhone 16 Pro Max

A growing number of users testing 18.5 on the iPhone 16 Pro Max are reporting a frustrating new glitch: The keyboard occasionally rotates sideways, even in portrait mode.

The issue, first highlighted on Reddit and spotted by MacObserver, adds to a string of UI anomalies observed in recent beta builds of the operating system. Users say the problem appears when invoking Siri, triggering visual stutters and changes in icon appearance.

In our testing, MacObserver was able to briefly reproduce the problem.

The most cited complaint involves the on-screen keyboard shifting orientation without warning, even when the phone remains upright. Some describe the keyboard stretching sideways, forcing a restart or manual rotation to fix it.

This Bug Goes Beyond the Keyboard Glitch on 18.5

This bug not only disrupts basic text input but also hints at deeper instability in Apple’s pre-release software.

The same user who reported the keyboard bug also mentioned broader system-wide glitches. These include stuttering animations, Siri outline flickering, and inconsistent behavior in icon rendering-switching between dark and light appearances without user input.

These symptoms suggest unfinished Ul elements or unstable animation handling in the latest developer preview.

For many, the problem goes beyond a single cosmetic issue. “It feels overall so buggy,” the original poster wrote. “I really miss polished iOS releases.” The statement reflects a wider sentiment among testers who feel recent updates have traded stability for aggressive feature rollouts.

In one of the most upvoted posts on the thread, a user writes, “Every time I launch Siri, the glowing outline stutters… everything glitches out.” Others echo similar issues.

Some see the keyboard upside down, others can’t get it to show up at all without force-quitting apps. “I had my first bug. The keyboard disappeared when trying to text people in iMessage,” one user shared. “Required going back and then force closing.”

These aren’t isolated complaints. Another user reported the keyboard appearing at the top of the screen, completely flipped. The situation has spiraled into widespread mockery and disbelief. One commenter joked, “I’m typin’ on the ceiiiiiiilin.”

Frustration Mounts Among Users as Bugs Issues Pile Up

But beyond jokes, users are expressing real frustration. “This iOS version is a disaster,” one wrote. “The Files app froze all the time.” Others highlighted issues with battery drain, RAM management, and even soft restarts triggered by scrolling email notifications on the lock screen.

There were some nods to new features. Several users praised the addition of Face ID locking for individual apps. But even these small wins were overshadowed by the larger instability.

Minor UI quirks, like the restart shortcut not being “pill-shaped,” and folders staying open after app closures, add to the perception that the OS lacks refinement.

Some long-time users even questioned Apple’s direction. “Too many bugs nowadays. Don’t get me started on the Apple Intelligence scandal,” one said. Another noted, “It’s almost enough to make me consider switching to Pixel.”

As previously reported on Reddit, the post has sparked ongoing discussion about the state of Apple’s software development. Some users sympathize, while others report similar problems on different iPhone models running 18.5.

Apple has not yet addressed the issue publicly. With months still to go before the final release, developers and users alike hope future updates restore the polish that once defined iOS.