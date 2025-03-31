iOS 19 Health App Will Be a Direct Competitor to MyFitnessPal

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is going to design the Apple Health app from the ground up with several notable features. The AI-driven health coaching feature is touted as the biggest selling point of the app.

Giving more insight into the upcoming features through his Power On Newsletter, Gurman stated that the health coaching feature aims to provide fully personalized health recommendations. Along with the quick workout tips and suggestions in text format, it will offer related videos from health experts.

For instance, Gurman further elaborated that if the Apple Watch detects critical heart-rate conditions, a well-timed video would pop up to not only inform the user but also explain the risks associated with heart disease.

Apple might even include this new feature in the Apple Fitness+ premium service.

Another feature that’s rumored to be added to the iOS 19 Health app is “customized food tracking,” which will be in direct rivalry with MyFitnessPal. Whether the stock health app for iOS will eventually be able to cannibalize this popular third-party health app (and many others in the App Store) remains to be seen.

Apple plans to integrate the AI coaching feature with the Apple Fitness+ service. If everything goes according to plan, it will roll out in iOS 19.4 next year (most likely in March or April).