iOS 19, macOS 16 Will Bring Big Changes Beyond Just a New Look

Apple is reportedly planning a big redesign for iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16, according to Mark Gurman. The updates are said to bring major changes to both the look and functionality of the software. Internally, the project is called “Solarium,” referring to a room with glass walls and ceilings that let in natural light. This redesign is expected to modernize the interface across Apple’s ecosystem, making it more consistent and easier to use.

Recently, mockups of iOS 19 have surfaced online, showing a visionOS-inspired design with rounded buttons and translucent elements. However, Gurman says these images do not reflect what Apple plans to reveal at WWDC 2025 in June. He explains that the mockups might be based on older builds or created by someone with limited access to Apple’s plans. Gurman adds that Apple has much bigger changes in store for iOS 19 than what these images suggest.

The redesign is expected to bring updates to icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons. It marks the biggest visual update since iOS 7 in 2013 and is intended to simplify navigation while giving a fresh look to Apple devices. This update is also expected to make iOS, iPadOS, and macOS more visually unified, creating a consistent experience for users across all platforms.

