iOS 19 Might Not Be As Big of an Overhaul As We Thought It’d Be

Apple is reportedly working on a new interface for iOS 19 and macOS 16, which will make both operating systems more similar to visionOS. A leaked screenshot shared by YouTuber Jon Prosser shows the Messages app with redesigned buttons at the top, covered by a circle with a reflective glass effect reminiscent of visionOS. The iPhone’s virtual keyboard also appears to have been slightly redesigned with more rounded edges.

Prosser says that users hoping for a major redesign in iOS 19 may be disappointed, as the new interface won’t be radically different from the current one. However, it will have more elements inspired by the Apple Vision Pro operating system. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has described iOS 19 and macOS 16 as the biggest upgrade to the interface in years.

The YouTuber previously shared mockups of what could be a brand new Camera app for the iPhone with buttons floating on the screen. To support these rumors, the WWDC 2025 artwork unveiled today is heavily inspired by visionOS, with glass-like elements, depth, and shadows, and this could hint at the design direction for iOS 19.

The last complete overhaul of the iOS system was in 2013 with iOS 7. In 2020, the company brought macOS Big Sur with slightly 3D icons, leading to speculation about whether this icon style would come to iOS. Given recent developments, the chances of an iOS 19 redesign seem higher.

The upcoming WWDC 2025, scheduled for June 9, is likely to unveil these changes officially. This redesign would be the most substantial change to iOS in over a decade, adding new visual elements and possibly improving user interaction. As always with leaks and rumors, it’s important to approach this information with caution until Apple makes an official announcement.