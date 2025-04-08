iOS 19 Might Not Have Completely Circular Icons, But More Circular Than Now

Recent leaks about iOS 19 suggest that Apple is bringing a fresh design to its mobile operating system, with changes inspired by its visionOS platform. YouTuber Jon Prosser claims to have seen an internal build of iOS 19 and shared details about probable updates, including redesigned icons, floating bars, and new interface elements.

The app icons in iOS 19 are said to have a more rounded shape compared to the current design, though they will not be completely circular. The updated icons are reportedly hidden by default in internal builds to prevent leaks, with animations transitioning them into the new design when tapped. The interface is also expected to add glass-like elements, shadows, and shimmering effects that respond to device movement.

Apps like Music and App Store are likely to have floating tab bars with pill-shaped designs, giving a modern look to navigation. Tabs inside apps will show more dynamic animations similar to those seen in visionOS and Dynamic Island features. Additionally, the search bar in apps like Messages will be moved to the bottom of the screen for easier access.

The Settings app is being redesigned with wider spacing between items and added shadows for a cleaner layout. Toggles in the app are said to be slimmer while maintaining their functionality.

The Camera app may get floating buttons and translucent controls for switching between modes like Depth and Panorama. There is also talk of a new feature exclusive to iPhone 17 Pro models that lets users record from both front and rear cameras simultaneously. Other updates include rounder sliders for brightness and volume in the Control Center.

Apple appears to be adding elements from visionOS into iOS 19, creating consistency across devices such as iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Vision Pro headsets. This includes unified controls and navigation elements that go well with Apple’s broader ecosystem.

iOS 19 will be officially shown at WWDC 2025 on June 9, with the first beta version likely made available shortly after the keynote. A public release is probable in September, alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 series. These updates aim to give users a visually refreshed experience while keeping usability familiar.

