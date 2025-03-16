iOS 19 Rumors Roundup: Leaks, Expected Features, and Surprises

Apple is still rolling out iOS 18 updates, yet all eyes are already on iOS 19, and for good reason. While we won’t get our first glimpse of the next major software update until WWDC in June, the excitement is already building. Early forecasts hint at some big changes, and you won’t want to miss what’s coming next. Based on the latest rumors and leaks, we’ve summed up the biggest changes planned for iOS 19. Here’s everything we know!

Revamped Design

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is gearing up for a total visual overhaul with its 2025 software updates, bringing the most dramatic changes in over a decade. The iOS 19 will supposedly be the “biggest revamp” since Apple introduced iOS 7 in 2013.

Beyond the new interface and aesthetics tweaks, Apple aims to make its platform more consistent and unified. The goal is to deliver a smoother transition between iPhone and Mac, and vice versa. This includes updating icons, menus, system buttons, windows, and more. Also, it will tweak the way users navigate and control their devices.

The rumored iOS 19 look is loosely inspired by the Apple Vision Pro interface. It feels translucent and the OS kind of fades into the background to put the content front and center.

That said, Apple isn’t exactly known for making drastic changes. Consistency and familiarity have always been key to its success, so you can expect the latest iOS version to stay true to its roots. While there will be tweaks, it’s likely to resemble the iOS updates of recent years. After all, sudden and unnecessary shifts would disrupt the experience for longtime iPhone users.

Siri 2.0

Yes, Apple was supposed to introduce an improved Siri in iOS 18, as promised during the Apple Intelligence announcement at WWDC 2024. While Apple made some improvements like ChatGPT integration and asking follow-up questions, the bigger and more interesting features are still missing.

Everyone thought iOS 18.4 would bring advanced additions like on-screen awareness, personal context, and app intents. Unfortunately, these have been pushed back to the iOS 18.5 update due to software bugs and engineering hiccups.

Now, it seems Siri will get the long-awaited makeover with iOS 19.

In a 2024 publication, Mark Gurman mentioned there are two versions of Siri on your iPhone. One that handles simple commands like sending texts setting timers, and answering simple questions, and other takes on complex AI tasks. The tech titan is planning to develop a Siri LLM that merges the two versions of Siri for faster responses and a more conversational experience.

Additionally, the tech giant may replace ChatGPT integration with its own chatbot. This aligns with predictions that Apple will avoid relying on third-party AI systems.

That said, Apple won’t roll out these promised improvements in one go. Some features may appear in the initial release in the fall, while others may not arrive until next year.

So, yes, you might get the first glimpse of Siri 2.0 with iOS 19, but a full-blown version might not reach your iPhone until iOS 20.

A New Camera App

Image credit: FrontPageTech

Outside the next-gen Siri, Apple is reportedly planning to offer a redesigned Camera app in iOS 19. According to a video shared by Front Page Tech, iOS 19 Camera app will take design inspiration from Apple’s visionOS. The channel’s host John Prosser reveals that the app may feature only two tabs at the bottom- Photo and Video, eliminating additional sections like Pano, Cinematic, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, and Portrait found on the current layout. The design looks sleek and makes the app more fluid and intuitive.

Tapping on Photo or Video will bring up additional options like Depth, Spatial, Pano, Timer, Action, and more. Also, menus will get a translucent look that doesn’t obstruct the content in the viewfinder. You’ll continue to see controls like Live Photo, flash, and settings for resolution & frame rate at the top of the interface. Of course, you’ll have a dedicated button to access the photo library.

Unarguably, it would be a huge design upgrade to the iPhone Camera app in years.

Apple Intelligence Improvements

Apple Intelligence is speculated to play a huge role in the upcoming software update. Rather than new AI features, Apple is focusing on ways to refine and expand its AI system. According to a recent newsletter by Mark Gurman, iOS 19 will bring Apple Intelligence to more built-in apps. Before the iOS 18 release, there were suggestions that the giant could use Apple Intelligence to generate Apple Music playlists. We might see this happening with the next update.

In addition, Apple will refine its existing features like Notification Summaries which are already making headlines, for not-so-good reasons. To expand its reach to more countries, the giant will surely add support for more languages.

iOS 19 Compatible Devices

Rumors suggest that iOS 19 will be compatible with all iPhones that currently support iOS 18. If your device is running iOS 18, it is also eligible for the upcoming iOS update.

Here’s a complete list of iOS 19-supported devices:

Phone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

Of course, all models of the upcoming iPhone 17 series will ship with iOS 19 right out of the box.

Since some features require extra processing powers, Apple may choose to reserve them for newer models.

Following its usual time, Apple will announce iOS 19 and other major OSes at its Annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. Right after the keynote, iOS 19 will be available for developer testing. A public beta will arrive sometime in June, followed by a stable release in September alongside the iPhone 17 series.

Again, even if Apple officially releases iOS 19 in September this year, some of the most advanced features have already been delayed until spring 2026. That’s because Apple’s engineers are still working on iOS 18 features when they would be working on the 2025 iOS version.

Just like iOS 18, the next update will see a staged rollout. That means you’ll be missing out on some key features, which would be gradually released through point releases.