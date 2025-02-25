iOS 19 Supported Devices: Is Your iPhone Eligible for the Latest Update?

We’re just a few months away from Apple’s next iPhone software update, iOS 19, and you’re probably eager to find out which iPhones will be eligible for the latest version. After all, you’ll need a compatible device to unlock all the new features and improvements. In this article, we’ll explore which iPhones will support iOS 19 and what that means for you.

iOS 19 Compatible Devices

Apple is known for its long-term software support, and the upcoming iOS 19 is speculated to continue this tradition. A report from the French website iPhoneSoft claims that every device that can run the current iOS 18 will be eligible for the iOS 19 update. We’ve also come across other reports that corroborate this claim.

If this turns out to be legit, it would be the second year in a row that Apple hasn’t removed any models from its list of supported devices. And it’s a big thing. The current iOS 18 supports all iOS 17 compatible devices, and the 2025 update is anticipated to follow in similar footsteps. For reference, Apple dropped support for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X with iOS 17, which debuted in 2023.

Let’s take a quick look at the complete list of devices that will get the upcoming iOS 19:

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

Of course, all the models of the upcoming iPhone 17 series will arrive with iOS 19 right out of the box.

Even though older iPhone models like the iPhone XR might make it to the list of iOS 19 supported devices, they might not have access to all the new features. Apple might choose to keep some features exclusive to the newer models. If you’re holding on to an older device, you might have to upgrade to a more recent model to access every iOS 19 feature.

Expected iOS 19 Features

Apple’s 2025 iPhone software update is likely to bring a range of new features and improvements. This includes a smarter LLM Siri, better RCS integration, a visionOS-inspired Camera app, deeper home & lock screen customizations, health and fitness upgrades, and advanced Apple Intelligence features.

Also, the tech titan might take security & privacy a step further by implementing new app tracking permissions and anti-phishing features in iOS 19. Again, some features might be only available on newer iPhones.



Apple typically previews its major operating systems at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is usually held in June. Most likely, the Cupertino tech giant will stick to its usual timeline. This means we can expect the first preview of iOS 19 in June 2025. We should get the first developer beta right after the 2025 keynote event and the public beta in July 2025.

After months of testing, we’ll finally get to see the stable public version sometime in September 2025, alongside the iPhone 17 series.