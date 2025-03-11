iOS 19 Will Be the “Biggest Revamp” in 12 Years

Apple is preparing for a major software overhaul with iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16, marking one of the most dramatic changes in over a decade. According to a report from Bloomberg, iOS 19 will be “the biggest revamp since iOS 7” in 2013. This update will go well beyond a new design language and aesthetic tweaks, bringing big design changes to the iPhone’s software interface.

The new design is loosely based on visionOS, which Apple hopes will make its platforms more consistent. This will involve updating the style of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons. Apple also plans to simplify the way users navigate and control their devices. For the Mac, macOS 16 will mark a big upgrade since macOS Big Sur was released in 2020. macOS Big Sur brought big design changes to the Dock, Notification Center, Messages, and more. The same will be expected from iOS 19.

A previous rumor says that iOS 19 will probably overhaul the Camera app. More information on what exactly Apple has planned for iOS 19 and its other updates remains to be seen. Apple will announce iOS 19 at WWDC in June, followed by quite a few months of beta testing. The update will be released to everyone in September alongside the iPhone 17 lineup. Users can expect iOS 19 to support devices from the iPhone 11 onwards, with older models possibly missing some features due to hardware limitations.

The update for macOS will also be substantial, as it will add new design elements to the Mac ecosystem. This change goes well with Apple’s goal of creating a more unified experience across its devices. The company is working to give users an effective and streamlined interface that lets them easily switch between different Apple products. As more details emerge, it will become clearer how macOS 16 and iOS 19 updates will impact users and the overall Apple ecosystem.