iOS 26.1 beta 4 now available for users

Apple released iOS 26.1 beta 4 for developers and public testers today. You get a faster, cleaner build that continues the 26.1 cycle with interface polish and language expansion for Apple Intelligence. Apple has not announced a public release date for 26.1. The new build number is 23B5073a.

Apple Intelligence and translation expand

Apple says Apple Intelligence is rolling out to more languages. The company lists Chinese (traditional), Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese as next up in the expansion plan. If you use an eligible iPhone, you will see these options as they become available in your region.

Apple’s AirPods Live Translation also grows. The support page confirms the feature works on AirPods Pro 2 or later and AirPods 4, paired with an Apple Intelligence enabled iPhone. It launched with English, French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish, with additional languages staged to follow.

Design controls and everyday tweaks

You can now adjust how transparent Liquid Glass looks across the interface. The new transparency control appears in this beta to improve legibility in bright or busy scenes. Apple lists the build on its developer releases page; the toggle arrives as part of the same beta cycle.

Local Capture gets clearer placement. Settings adds a General section for Local Capture so you can pick where recordings save and choose to capture audio only when you need a lighter footprint. Apple documents Local Capture as an iOS 26 feature for recording high quality audio and video on your side of a call.

You also get small quality-of-life changes. Alarm dismissal uses a more deliberate slide interaction, and Music adds a swipe gesture for faster track changes. These fit the 26.1 theme of smoothing daily touch points while bigger AI features roll out.

Apple TV branding

Apple’s streaming service now appears as Apple TV in system surfaces, replacing Apple TV+. Apple announced the shift with a new identity and has reinforced it across recent press and service updates. Expect the updated icon and wording to appear more consistently as 26.1 matures.

If you test iOS 26.1 beta 4 today, check Settings for the new Local Capture controls, try the Liquid Glass transparency option, and review language settings as Apple Intelligence and Live Translation expand in your region.