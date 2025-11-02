iOS 26.2 beta could arrive on Tuesday, just after iOS 26.1 launch

Apple plans a quick handoff. iOS 26.1 is expected to reach all users on Monday. The first iOS 26.2 developer beta could follow on Tuesday.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports the back-to-back schedule and notes the usual caveat: last-minute delays can push dates. He adds that early 26.2 builds might not include major new features at launch. Apple often seeds bigger changes later in the cycle.

iOS 26.1 itself stays modest. Apple added a new ‘Tinted’ or ‘Clear’ toggle for the Liquid Glass design to improve readability, even if it softens the visual flair. The rest of the update focuses on polish.

In the past cycle, Apple delivered that Liquid Glass toggle only in beta 4, right before the release candidate. That history suggests iOS 26.2 could start small, then grow.

What to expect in iOS 26.2

Apple has already promised two headline items on the broader roadmap. First, US passport support in Apple Wallet by year-end. Second, end-to-end encryption for RCS in a future software update. Neither promise guarantees inclusion in 26.2, but this release window gives Apple another chance to ship one or both.

Beyond those, expectations stay light. Apple often uses x.2 releases to tighten performance, fix bugs, and prepare groundwork for larger features. Surprises happen, but you should set realistic expectations for the first beta.

Likely timing

If Apple follows recent patterns, iOS 26.2 should reach the public in December. Developer and public betas would roll out through November, with changes landing mid-cycle as they mature.

Watch for the iOS 26.2 beta soon after 26.1. Early builds aim at stability and setup work. Keep an eye on Apple Wallet passport support and RCS encryption as the cycle progresses.