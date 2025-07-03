iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 Now Sync Captive Wi-Fi Sign-Ins Across Devices

Apple’s iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 introduce a small but practical feature: your iPhone and iPad can now share login details for captive Wi-Fi networks. If you’ve connected one device to a network that requires a sign-in form, common at hotels, airports, and coffee shops, your other device will automatically sync the credentials and connect without asking again.

This saves time and removes the hassle of repeating sign-ins across devices. It also means your workflow stays uninterrupted when switching between iPad and iPhone.

A Real-World Use Case

Creative Strategies analyst Max Weinbach first spotted the feature while staying at a Hilton hotel. His iPad had already joined the hotel’s Wi-Fi, which required a web-based login. When he picked up his iPhone, it used the same credentials to connect without any input.

In a post on X, Weinbach confirmed he was using the second iOS 26 developer beta. He also mentioned the update improved system performance and fixed contrast issues in the Control Center.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had earlier reported that Apple was working on this Wi-Fi syncing feature, although it was not announced during the WWDC 2025 keynote. Later, MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris found code references in the first iOS 26 developer beta pointing to this capability. At that point, the feature wasn’t functional. Now, with beta 2, it clearly is.

Apple hasn’t confirmed whether the same feature applies to macOS 26, but based on its usual cross-platform support, it’s likely.

iOS 26 is expected to roll out publicly in September. Until then, developers using the beta can benefit from this convenient new option.